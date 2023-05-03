Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Plans $1.24 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

