HUNT Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 2% against the dollar.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

