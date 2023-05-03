Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Beck Bode LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.6% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $5.10 on Wednesday, hitting $527.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,462. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

