Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Humacyte stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Humacyte makes up 0.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Humacyte Trading Up 38.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMAW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64.

