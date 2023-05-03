HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,869,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HubSpot Price Performance
NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.91. 321,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,275. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $431.60. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
