HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,869,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.91. 321,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,275. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $431.60. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

