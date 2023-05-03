Hub Group’s (HUBG) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

