H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 259,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

