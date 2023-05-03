Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$51.34 and last traded at C$51.34. Approximately 177,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 392,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.38.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.90.

