HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams Buys 1,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $20,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,762.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63.
HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.
Featured Articles
