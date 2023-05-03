HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Richard Tyrone Williams Buys 1,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $20,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,762.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $30.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.