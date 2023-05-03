Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. 9,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

Home Point Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $246.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 63.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

