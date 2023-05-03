Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.