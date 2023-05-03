Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

HEP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

