Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

