HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 39,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 232,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,265,000 after buying an additional 2,313,744 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

