HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.72. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

