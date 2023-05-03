Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

