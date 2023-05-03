Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
