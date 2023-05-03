Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,999 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

CMCSA opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

