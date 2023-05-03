Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,083 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

