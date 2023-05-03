Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

