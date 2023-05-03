Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

