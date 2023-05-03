Highland Capital Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after buying an additional 279,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $3,044,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx stock opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

