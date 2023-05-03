Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

