Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 312,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.14. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

