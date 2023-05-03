Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 55014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,457 shares of company stock valued at $383,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

