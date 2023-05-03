Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00017363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $179.18 million and $240,760.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,317.59 or 1.00251470 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.93765275 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $237,533.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.