Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 19,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity at Heritage Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $396,821.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 208,460 shares of company stock worth $414,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.