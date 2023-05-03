Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

HCCI stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

