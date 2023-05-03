Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 1,251,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,347,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

