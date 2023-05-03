Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) to Issue GBX 1.85 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Henderson International Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 178.04 ($2.22). 197,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.92 million and a PE ratio of 2,549.90. Henderson International Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 153 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.31).

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

