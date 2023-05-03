Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

