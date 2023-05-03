Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 5.1 %

Helen of Troy Company Profile

HELE opened at $93.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.