Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares during the period. Helen of Troy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 7.55% of Helen of Troy worth $200,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

About Helen of Troy

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. 86,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $211.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.