Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 24,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after buying an additional 5,686,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after buying an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $26,623,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,959 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,098. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

