Head to Head Survey: Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) vs. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 3.96 -$71.52 million ($0.64) -0.63

Compass Digital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.9% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03%

Risk and Volatility

Compass Digital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass Digital Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 437.10%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Summary

Compass Digital Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

