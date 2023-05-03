Head-To-Head Review: Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.04 $2.54 million $0.08 68.63 Amtech Systems $106.30 million 1.13 $17.37 million $0.97 8.87

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05% Amtech Systems 13.31% 1.24% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amtech Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sono-Tek currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Sono-Tek on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. The Material and Substrate segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, and numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics, and metal components. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

