Head to Head Comparison: Prologis (NYSE:PLD) vs. Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prologis and Vestin Realty Mortgage I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 2 17 1 2.95 Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prologis currently has a consensus price target of $143.90, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Prologis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 41.06% 5.53% 3.61% Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prologis and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prologis and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $5.97 billion 18.93 $3.36 billion $3.31 37.00 Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Volatility & Risk

Prologis has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prologis beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded by Hamid R. Moghadam in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

