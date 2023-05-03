HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,523. HCW Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

