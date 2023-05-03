Hardy Reed LLC Purchases Shares of 24,000 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. 78,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,407. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

