Hardy Reed LLC Buys 87,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 1,150,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

