Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Cowen lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Articles

