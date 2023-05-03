Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.00) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.42 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 3,072,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,952,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.