Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,302,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

