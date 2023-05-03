Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after purchasing an additional 837,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

