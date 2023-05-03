Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 2.2 %
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $26.62.
