Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 187,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 258,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 206,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

