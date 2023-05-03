Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in April

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 86,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,532. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

