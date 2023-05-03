Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Down 0.9 %

GFF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 490,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. Griffon has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Griffon by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.