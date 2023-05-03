Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -243.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on GFF. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Griffon by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

