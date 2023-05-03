Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

